F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The final qualifying session is in the books and here is how the drivers will line up for the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen took his 12th pole of the season but it was not his easiest with both McLarens threatening at some points but it was ultimately the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who will join the Dutchman on the front row.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez will start out of position after a poor quali session for them.

Here is the grid for Sunday’s race:

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren

4 George Russell Mercedes

5 Lando Norris McLaren

6 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri

7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

9 Sergio Perez Red Bull

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine

11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

12 Esteban Ocon Alpine

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

14 Alexander Albon Williams

15Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri

16 Carlos Sainz Ferrari

17 Kevin Magnussen Haas

18 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo

19 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo

20 Logan Sargeant Williams

