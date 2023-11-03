F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix?

The Interlagos storm was not the only winner in Q3, it shared that honour with Max Verstappen who claimed Brazilian GP pole.

The pole battle was shaping up to be a thrilling one, with the McLarens, Mercedes and Ferraris all seemingly in with a shout of challenging Verstappen for that P1 spot on the grid for Sunday’s race.

However, Q3 became a matter of timing, with the radar showing an intense storm rolling towards the circuit.

Max Verstappen defeats Interlagos storm

Verstappen delivered a 1:10.727, a time which could not be matched on the opening runs, which turned out to be the only laps as the rain set in, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set to join Verstappen on the front row.

Aston Martin needed a confidence boost and certainly got that on Friday, Lance Stroll set to head row two alongside team-mate Fernando Alonso, while it is an all-Mercedes row three, Lewis Hamilton ahead of George Russell.

Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri complete the top 10.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg will launch from P11 on Sunday, with the Alpine of Esteban Ocon alongside him on row six.

Ocon’s Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly starts P13, with the other Haas of Magnussen P14.

It is P15 on the grid for Williams’ Alex Albon, his fastest Q2 time deleted for track limits at Turn 4. He will have AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda for company.

Behind them it is Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri team-mate Daniel Ricciardo at the head of row nine alongside Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, with Logan Sargeant P19 in the Williams as Zhou Guanyu in the Alfa Romeo completes the grid.

Brazilian Grand Prix grid order

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

4. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6. George Russell, Mercedes

7. Lando Norris, McLaren

8. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

9. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

10. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

12. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

15. Alex Albon, Williams

16. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

17. Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri

18. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

19. Logan Sargeant, Williams

20. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

