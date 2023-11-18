F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The F1 starting grid has been provisionally set for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with both Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll having taken penalties.

Charles Leclerc was fastest in all three qualifying sessions and pipped Ferrari team-mate Sainz to pole position, but a 10-place grid penalty for Sainz will now be applied after taking a new energy store beyond his allotted parts for the season, following huge damage in FP1.

He’ll now be joined by Max Verstappen on the front row, with George Russell and Pierre Gasly to line up behind them.

Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant qualified excellently for Williams, creating a third-row lockout for the Grove-based team in a mixed-up grid.

It was a reversal in fortunes for McLaren as both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were knocked out in Q1, while both Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez were eliminated in Q2.

F1 starting grid: 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull

3 George RUSSELL Mercedes

4 Pierre GASLY Alpine

5 Alexander ALBON Williams

6 Logan SARGEANT Williams

7 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo

8 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas

9 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin

10 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

11 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull

12 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari**

13 Nico HULKENBERG Haas

14 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri

15 Lando NORRIS McLaren

16 Esteban OCON Alpine

17 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo

18 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren

19 Lance STROLL Aston Martin*

20 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri

*Five-place grid penalty applied

**Ten-place grid penalty applied

