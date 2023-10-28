F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix?
The grid for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix has been set after an incident-filled qualifying session.
No fewer than eight drivers found themselves in the race stewards’ bad books and even as the final car crossed the line, no one was quite sure who would be starting where on Sunday.
The front row at least was confirmed with Ferrari securing a one-two for the first time since the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix.
In the end, every driver investigated was cleated meaning the provisional staring grid turning into the confirmed one.
F1 starting grid: 2023 Mexican Grand Prix
1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari
2 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari
3 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull
4 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri
5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull
6 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes
7 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren
8 George RUSSELL Mercedes
9 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo
10 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo
11 Pierre GASLY Alpine
12 Nico HULKENBERG Haas
13 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin
14 Alexander ALBON Williams
15 Esteban OCON Alpine
16 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas
17 Lance STROLL Aston Martin
18 Lando NORRIS McLaren
19 Logan SARGEANT Williams
20 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri