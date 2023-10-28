F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix?

The grid for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix has been set after an incident-filled qualifying session.

No fewer than eight drivers found themselves in the race stewards’ bad books and even as the final car crossed the line, no one was quite sure who would be starting where on Sunday.

The front row at least was confirmed with Ferrari securing a one-two for the first time since the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix.

In the end, every driver investigated was cleated meaning the provisional staring grid turning into the confirmed one.

F1 starting grid: 2023 Mexican Grand Prix

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari

2 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari

3 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull

4 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri

5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull

6 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

7 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren

8 George RUSSELL Mercedes

9 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo

10 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo

11 Pierre GASLY Alpine

12 Nico HULKENBERG Haas

13 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin

14 Alexander ALBON Williams

15 Esteban OCON Alpine

16 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas

17 Lance STROLL Aston Martin

18 Lando NORRIS McLaren

19 Logan SARGEANT Williams

20 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri