F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the Miami Grand Prix?

The latest F1 starting grid is a mixed-up one, with a late red flag ending Q3 early in Miami and stopping final flying laps from taking place.

Sergio Perez will start from pole with Fernando Alonso alongside him on the front row, and Carlos Sainz joined on the second row by the Haas of Kevin Magnussen after an excellent lap from the Dane in the session.

It was an entertaining qualifying session in Miami on Saturday, with a tight battle throughout the field behind the front-runners and a couple of shock exits in the early sessions.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll went out in Q1, as did the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, before Lewis Hamilton failed to make it through Q2 in his Mercedes – with the seven-time World Champion set to start in P13.

But Q3 saw Max Verstappen forced to back out of his first flying lap after a gust of wind forced him off balance, but Charles Leclerc’s crash on his final flying run brought the red flags out.

There was not enough time for the session to restart, meaning Verstappen could not set a full lap time in Q3 and it will be Perez who starts on pole, with Verstappen down in ninth come the race start provisionally.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner deliver updates on star drivers’ contracts

Rumours of Brad Pitt driving F1 car at Silverstone for Lewis Hamilton-linked film dispelled

F1 starting grid: 2023 Miami Grand Prix

1 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull

2 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin

3 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari

4 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas

5 Pierre GASLY Alpine

6 George RUSSELL Mercedes

7 Charles LECLERC Ferrari

8 Esteban OCON Alpine

9 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull

10 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo

11 Alexander ALBON Williams

12 Nico HULKENBERG Haas

13 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

14 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo

15 Nyck DE VRIES AlphaTauri

16 Lando NORRIS McLaren

17 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri

18 Lance STROLL Aston Martin

19 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams

[Correct as of end of qualifying, Saturday 6 May]