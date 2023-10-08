F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix?

The F1 starting grid is in place for the Qatar Grand Prix after a Friday night qualifying session at the Lusail Circuit, with Max Verstappen having taken pole position.

Lando Norris had been quick enough for second place on the night, but two lap time deletions in Q3 saw him unable to clock a legal time in the final part of qualifying, which puts him 10th on the grid provisionally for Sunday’s race.

All eyes will be on the Sprint on Saturday, but a reminder that Friday’s qualifying session has set the grid for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, and any penalties to arise from Friday’s session will take effect on Sunday rather than Saturday, with the Sprint seen as a standalone event.

Several drivers fell foul of the track limits around Lusail as there were some surprise exits early in the session, with both Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez going out in Q2.

Lance Stroll, meanwhile, was furious after climbing out of his car with a Q1 exit next to his name around Lusail, appearing to push his trainer out of the way as he looked to leave the Aston Martin garage.

A few hours ahead of lights out, the FIA confirmed Sergio Perez had been sent to start from the pit lane as Red Bull worked on the spare chassis under parc ferme conditions.

Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, would not take any part in the race after a major fuel leak was discovered on his car and Ferrari did not have enough time to fix it

F1 starting grid: 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull

2 George RUSSELL Mercedes

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

4 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin

5 Charles LECLERC Ferrari

6 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren

7 Pierre GASLY Alpine

8 Esteban OCON Alpine

9 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo

10 Lando NORRIS McLaren

11 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri

DNS Carlos SAINZ Ferrari

13 Alexander ALBON Williams

14 Nico HULKENBERG Haas

15 Logan SARGEANT Williams

16 Lance STROLL Aston Martin

17 Liam LAWSON AlphaTauri

18 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas

19 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo

Pit lane Sergio PEREZ Red Bull

