F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2023 US Grand Prix?

The grid for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix has been set after a dramatic qualifying session in Austin.

After what seemed a relatively straightforward start to Q1, there was soon a shock with not one but two Astons heading out.

The AMR23 has had a new floor fitted for this weekend but that has clearly not had the positive impact Aston would have hoped for with Fernando Alonso exiting in Q1 for the first time this season.

Nico Hulkenberg looked quick once again but a misstep by the German in regards to track limits saw his time deleted and ensured he also left after Q1.

Daniel Ricciardo suffered the same fate in Q2, qualifying P15 on his return to F1 action while both Alfa drivers alongside Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda also departed.

The grid, though, changed on Sunday morning with Haas and Aston Martin electing to start from the pit lane as both teams made major set-up changes.

F1 starting grid: 2023 United States Grand Prix

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari

5 George RUSSELL Mercedes

6 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull

7 Pierre GASLY Alpine

8 Esteban OCON Alpine

9 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull

10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren

11 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri

12 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo

13 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo

14 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri

15 Alex ALBON Williams

16 Logan SARGEANT Williams

Pit lane starts

Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas

Nico HULKENBERG Haas

Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin

Lance STROLL Aston Martin