F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2023 US Grand Prix?
The grid for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix has been set after a dramatic qualifying session in Austin.
After what seemed a relatively straightforward start to Q1, there was soon a shock with not one but two Astons heading out.
The AMR23 has had a new floor fitted for this weekend but that has clearly not had the positive impact Aston would have hoped for with Fernando Alonso exiting in Q1 for the first time this season.
Nico Hulkenberg looked quick once again but a misstep by the German in regards to track limits saw his time deleted and ensured he also left after Q1.
Daniel Ricciardo suffered the same fate in Q2, qualifying P15 on his return to F1 action while both Alfa drivers alongside Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda also departed.
The grid, though, changed on Sunday morning with Haas and Aston Martin electing to start from the pit lane as both teams made major set-up changes.
F1 starting grid: 2023 United States Grand Prix
1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari
2 Lando NORRIS McLaren
3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes
4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari
5 George RUSSELL Mercedes
6 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull
7 Pierre GASLY Alpine
8 Esteban OCON Alpine
9 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull
10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren
11 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri
12 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo
13 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo
14 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri
15 Alex ALBON Williams
16 Logan SARGEANT Williams
Pit lane starts
Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas
Nico HULKENBERG Haas
Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin
Lance STROLL Aston Martin