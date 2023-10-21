F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2023 US Grand Prix sprint?
Max Verstappen bounced back from Friday’s track limits setback to claim pole position for the US Grand Prix sprint.
Just like on Friday, the drivers delivered a thrilling qualifying session to set the sprint grid, with a tenth of a second covering the top four.
Verstappen though was the one to take the top spot, so let us take a look through the United States Grand Prix sprint grid…
Max Verstappen heads US Grand Prix sprint grid
SQ3 proved to be a one-lap shootout for pole, Verstappen taking that honour with a margin of just 0.055s over Charles Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton only 0.069s down on Verstappen’s 1:34.538. McLaren’s Lando Norris joins Hamilton on row two.
Norris’ McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri heads row three, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for company. Sergio Perez, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo complete the top 10.
Mercedes’ George Russell heads row six, having dropped three places for impeding Leclerc in the sprint shootout, while Fernando Alonso delivered an improved showing to secure P12 on the grid.
It is P13 for Esteban Ocon in the Alpine, while Alonso’s Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll is P14.
Zhou Guanyu, Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda follow, with Logan Sargeant completing the order in P20.
United States GP sprint starting grid
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Lando Norris, McLaren
5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
7. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
8. Alex Albon, Williams
9. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10. Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri
11. George Russell, Mercedes
12. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
13. Esteban Ocon, Alpine
14. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
16. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
17. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
19. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
20. Logan Sargeant, Williams
