F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

McLaren secured a crucial front-row lockout in Abu Dhabi with the Constructors’ title now almost within their grasp.

McLaren take a lead of 21 points over Ferrari into the race as they look to win their first Constructors’ Championship since 1998, and with Lando Norris on pole and Oscar Piastri P2, they have given their chances a huge boost.

McLaren closing in on Constructors’ title

Carlos Sainz – in his final race with Ferrari – will launch from P3 and has Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg – after a sensational one-lap display – for company on the second row.

Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez complete the top 10 on the grid.

Yuki Tsunoda will lead the charge to make the top 10, with Liam Lawson making it an all-VCARB six row. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen follow, with Williams’ Alex Albon and Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu forming the eighth row.

Lewis Hamilton – in his final race for Mercedes – starts a lowly P17, after a bollard dislodged by Kevin Magnussen got stuck under his W15 on his final Q1 lap. Hamilton has Franco Colapinto in the Williams for company on row nine.

Jack Doohan – who made his qualifying debut with Alpine – and Charles Leclerc – who had his final Q2 time deleted for track limits and has a 10-place grid drop for taking a new battery – will form the back row.

