F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The first qualifying of F1 2024 is in the books, as Max Verstappen clinched pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

It was far from plain sailing for Verstappen, who had the spectre of Ferrari looming large throughout qualifying, but Verstappen delivered when it truly counted in Q3.

That left Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc disappointed, who felt pole position was there for the taking, but now focus will switch to the first racing action of the new season where he will find out where the challengers stand over a race distance.

Max Verstappen on pole for the Bahrain Grand Prix

By a margin of 0.228s, Verstappen ensured his place on pole position for Saturday’s Grand Prix, with Leclerc set to lead the charge to deny the three-time World Champion an eighth consecutive victory from P2.

An impressive display from George Russell means he will launch from P3 on the grid in his Mercedes, with Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz for company.

It is Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez at the head of row three, ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. An all-McLaren row four follows, Lando Norris ahead of Oscar Piastri, the top eight covered by half a second.

For Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton it is an underwhelming P9 on the grid with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg P10.

RB’s Yuki Tsunoda starts P11 in the pursuit to break into the top 10 and score points, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll alongside him. Williams’ Alex Albon heads row seven ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in the second RB.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, the Sauber duo of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu and Logan Sargeant follow, while Alpine’s grave fears of a back row lockout were confirmed, Esteban Ocon P19 and Pierre Gasly last.

2024 Bahrain Grand Prix starting order

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3. George Russell, Mercedes

4. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

7. Lando Norris, McLaren

8. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

11. Yuki Tsunoda, RB

12. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

13. Alex Albon, Williams

14. Daniel Ricciardo, RB

15. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

16. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

17. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

18. Logan Sargeant, Williams

19. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

20. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

