F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen dominated Belgian Grand Prix qualifying, but it is Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole at Spa.

With Verstappen carrying a 10-place grid drop at Spa after taking a fifth internal combustion engine for the season, his comfortable P1 in qualifying translates to P11 on the grid, with Leclerc inheriting pole as Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez prepares for a front-row start.

Lewis Hamilton will head row two in his Mercedes, as McLaren’s Lando Norris makes it an all-British second row, ahead of a row three in reverse where McLaren’s Oscar Piastri is ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon complete the top 10 on the grid.

Verstappen will lead the charge to break into the top 10, but after his qualifying showing, a third recovery from a grid penalty to victory in a row could well be on the cards. Former Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly is alongside the Belgian-born Dutchman.

VCARB’s Daniel Ricciardo is ahead of Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas on row seven, while Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg form row eight.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen is joined by the Williams of Logan Sargeant on row nine.

Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu and VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda, carrying 60-places worth of power unit related grid penalties, form the back row.

2024 Belgian Grand Prix grid

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6. George Russell, Mercedes

7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10. Alex Albon, Williams

11. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

12. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

13. Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB

14. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

16. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

17. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

18. Logan Sargeant, Williams

19. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

20. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB

