Here’s the full rundown of the F1 starting grid for the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the historic Imola circuit.

Max Verstappen overcame a troubled start to his weekend to set pole position with a fastest lap of 1:14.746, 0.074 seconds clear of Oscar Piastri’s second-placed McLaren.

F1 starting grid: 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola

Lando Norris, the winner of the last race in Miami, will start third ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

George Russell will start seventh, ahead of RB driver Yuki Tsunoda, who was arguably the star of qualifying as he soared to P8.

Tsunoda will start ahead of eighth-placed Lewis Hamilton, with Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg completing the top 10.

Big headlines from 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

👉 The ‘sadness’ of ‘pin sharp’ Adrian Newey’s Red Bull departure revealed

👉 Toto Wolff drops major Andrea Kimi Antonelli hint amid ‘best since Max Verstappen’ claim

Having caused a red-flag stoppage in FP3, Sergio Perez was the big-name Q2 elimination after falling 0.015 seconds short of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB.

It was around this time last year that Perez’s season turned upside down after an encouraging start and the Mexican will sorely hope a repeat is not on the cards in F1 2024.

Meanwhile, Alpine continued their recovery from a dreadful start to the new season as Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly reached Q2, finishing the session 12th and 14th respectively.

Fernando Alonso was the surprise name to fall in Q1, bringing an end to a torrid Saturday for the Aston Martin driver.

Alonso had brought out the red flags with a crash at the second Rivazza corner in final practice on Saturday morning, leaving his mechanics with a race against time to repair his car for qualifying.

The two-time World Champion made it out of the garage, but another error – this time a trip through the gravel on the exit on Tamburello chicane – condemned Alonso to last on the grid.

Kevin Magnussen, one spot ahead of Alonso in 19th, was left to rue an impeding incident with Piastri at Tamburello, with the McLaren driver investigated after the session.

2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix grid

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3. Lando Norris, McLaren

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6. George Russell, Mercedes

7. Yuki Tsunoda, RB

8. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9. Daniel Ricciardo, RB

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

11. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

12. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

14. Alex Albon, Williams

15. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

16. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

17. Logan Sargeant, Williams

18. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

19. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

20. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp and Facebook channels for all the F1 breaking news!