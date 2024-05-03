F1 starting grid: How will the drivers line up for the Miami Grand Prix Sprint?

The F1 starting grid is set for the Miami Grand Prix Sprint on Saturday, after a hot Sprint qualifying session in Florida on Friday afternoon.

The drivers were put to the test in the sun after the sole hour of practice in Miami, and it was Max Verstappen who came out on pole on Sunday – though he admitted his surprise at the result.

Lando Norris had been on top throughout both of the first two sessions, but he could not get the soft tyres to work in the same way as the mediums in SQ1 and SQ2 and Verstappen rose to the top.

Charles Leclerc will join Verstappen on the front row, while Sergio Perez and a resurgent Daniel Ricciardo will be on the second row together.

Both Mercedes drivers were knocked out in SQ2, while Logan Sargeant out-qualified Alex Albon for the first time in any qualifying or Sprint session after Albon’s quickest lap was deleted for cutting the Turn 14/15 chicane.

Sprint action will get underway at midday local time in Miami (5pm BST) for 19 laps, before full qualifying takes place for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com recommends

McLaren lead the way with substantial Miami GP upgrades as Mercedes also bring changes

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp and Facebook channels for all the F1 breaking news!

F1 starting grid: Miami Grand Prix Sprint 2024

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4. Daniel Ricciardo, RB

5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9. Lando Norris, McLaren

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

11. George Russell, Mercedes

12. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

13. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

14. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

15. Yuki Tsunoda, RB

16. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

17. Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber

18. Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber

19. Logan Sargeant, Williams

20. Alex Albon, Williams

Read next: F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates