F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen eased his way to pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, his first pole at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The three-time World Champion topped all three sections of qualifying on his way to claiming the P1 grid slot, as he prepares to lead the pack away on Grand Prix Saturday.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was the driver who managed to get the closest to Verstappen, and albeit three-tenths off the Dutchman’s pace, he will fancy his chances from the front row.

Leclerc displaced Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez from the front row with an impressive final run, as Perez is forced to settle for heading row two with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso for company.

Row three consists of the McLaren duo, Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris, with an all-Mercedes row four of George Russell ahead of Lewis Hamilton. RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll complete the top 10.

Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari stand-in Oliver Bearman will lead the charge to break into the top 10 points-paying positions after securing a solid P11 on the grid on debut, with Williams’ Alex Albon providing the company on row six.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen will be at the head of row seven with the RB of Daniel Ricciardo alongside him, while the other Haas of Nico Hulkenberg launches from P15 after a loss of power early in Q2.

Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu – who ran out of time to set a Q1 lap following his heavy FP3 shunt – complete the starting grid for Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix grid

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6. Lando Norris, McLaren

7. George Russell, Mercedes

8. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9. Yuki Tsunoda, RB

10. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

11. Oliver Bearman, Ferrari

12. Alex Albon, Williams

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14. Daniel Ricciardo, RB

15. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

16. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

17. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

19. Logan Sargeant, Williams

20. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

