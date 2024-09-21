F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

Lando Norris goes from pole in the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, with his Championship rival Max Verstappen for company.

With Norris continuing to whittle down Verstappen’s Drivers’ Championship lead, the pair will be together on the front row in Singapore, making it a race that you are not going to want to miss!

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen on Singapore GP front row

Behind the title protagonists, it is an all-Mercedes second row, Lewis Hamilton ahead of George Russell, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri at the head of row three. He has Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg alongside him after a fresh stellar qualifying performance from the F1 veteran.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso delivered a similarly impressive display to secure P7 on the grid, with VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda P8, on a day where their respective team-mates fell at the Q1 hurdle.

It is an all-Ferrari fifth row with Charles Leclerc losing his Q3 time due to a track limits breach at Turn 2, while Carlos Sainz crashed out and starts P10 after quite the anti-climax for the Scuderia.

How the F1 2025 grid is shaping up

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

Williams’ Alex Albon will lead the charge to break into the top 10, alongside his team-mate Franco Colapinto.

It was a disappointing qualifying for Red Bull’s Sergio Perez who starts P13 only. He has the returning Kevin Magnussen in the Haas for company.

Esteban Ocon in the Alpine joins Daniel Ricciardo – in what could be his final race with VCARB – on row eight.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll is ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly on the ninth row, while it is an all-Sauber back row, Valtteri Bottas ahead of Zhou Guanyu.

2024 Singapore Grand Prix starting order

1. Lando Norris, McLaren

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4. George Russell, Mercedes

5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB

9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

10. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

11. Alex Albon, Williams

12. Franco Colapinto, Williams

13. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

14. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

15. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

16. Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB

17. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

19. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

20. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Read next: Toto Wolff addresses McLaren wing ‘game’ as Mercedes ‘priority’ confirmed