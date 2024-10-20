F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 US Grand Prix?

Lando Norris secured pole for the United States Grand Prix as he bids to keep his F1 2024 title challenge alive.

Title rival Max Verstappen had gone purple in Sector 1 on his final run as a thrilling pole battle intensified, but when Mercedes’ George Russell found the wall at Turn 19, that triggered the double yellows and confirmed Norris’ pole, with Verstappen having to settle for a spot on the front row.

Lando Norris on pole in Austin

Carlos Sainz heads an all-Ferrari second row alongside Charles Leclerc, while Norris’ McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri is at the head of row three, alongside the aforementioned Russell.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso follow, with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen joined on the fifth row by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who saw his Q3 time deleted for breaching track limits.

Leading the push to make it into the top 10 on Sunday will be VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda, who has the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg for company on row six.

Esteban Ocon is ahead of Lance Stroll on row seven.

The Williams pair of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto follow, while Valtteri Bottas is joined by his former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton on row nine, after Hamilton suffered a shock exit in the opening Q1 stage of qualifying, a critical wide moment at Turn 12 doing the damage.

Bottas’ Sauber team-mate Zhou Guanyu starts P19, with Liam Lawson dropping to the back of the grid on his F1 return, having taken 60 places worth of grid penalties into qualifying.

