F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 US Grand Prix sprint?

Who will start where for the 2024 US Grand Prix sprint race? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Saturday’s mini race at the Circuit of The Americas.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the United States Grand Prix sprint race, with his quickest time of 1:32.833 just 0.012 faster than George Russell’s Mercedes.

F1 starting grid: Grid order for 2024 US Grand Prix sprint race

It marks Verstappen’s first pole in any format since the Austrian GP sprint at the end of June.

Ferrari driver and 2023 US GP polesitter Charles Leclerc will start third alongside McLaren’s Lando Norris. Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz will start fifth, just ahead of Haas star Nico Hulkenberg.

Explained: F1 sprint format

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start from the fourth row next to Hulkenberg’s team-mate Kevin Magnussen, with Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto completing the top 10.

Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri were two notable absentees from the top-10 shootout at the Circuit of The Americas, with the pair disappointing en route to 11th and 16th on the grid respectively.

The sprint race will be held over the course of 19 laps on Saturday, with the race getting underway at 1300 local time.

It is the fourth of six sprint weekends held across the F1 2024 season and the first since the Austrian Grand Prix, with Verstappen winning the previous three mini races in China, Miami and Spielberg.

Brazil and Qatar will host the remaining two sprint races of F1 2024 on November 2 and November 30 respectively.

US Grand Prix 2024 sprint grid

1 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2 George Russell, Mercedes

3 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4 Lando Norris, McLaren

5 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

7 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8 Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9 Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB

10 Franco Colapinto, Williams

11 Sergio Perez, Red Bull

12 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

13 Liam Lawson, VCARB

14 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

16 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

17 Esteban Ocon, Alpine

18 Alex Albon, Williams

19 Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

20 Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

