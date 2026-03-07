F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix?

Mercedes dominated qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix, as George Russell made the perfect start to F1 2026.

Russell stormed his way to pole position in Melbourne, as Kimi Antonelli ensured a comfortable Mercedes front-row lockout. Let us take a run through the full starting order in Melbourne.

George Russell on pole at Australian GP

Rivals pondered whether Mercedes had some performance up its sleeve to unleash. In the end, Mercedes produced a level which no other team could deal with.

Russell claimed pole by three tenths from teammate Antonelli, while Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar is the highest non-Mercedes starter in third. He was eight tenths off Russell’s pace.

Joining Hadjar on the second row will be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

An all-McLaren third row follows, with Oscar Piastri fifth, and Lando Norris sixth for his first grand prix start as the reigning World Champion.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, the Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, and Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto complete the top 10.

At the head of row six is Bortoleto’s teammate Nico Hulkenberg. He has Haas’ Oliver Bearman for company.

Esteban Ocon (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams) and Franco Colapinto (Alpine) follow.

Fernando Alonso offered Aston Martin some much-need optimism by contending to escape Q1. Ultimately, he was forced to settle for P17 on the grid.

Alonso will line-up alongside Cadillac’s Sergio Perez, whose teammate Valtteri Bottas starts 19th, in what will be the first grand prix for Cadillac.

Max Verstappen crashed out during Q1 and will start the Australian Grand Prix from P20.

On the back row is Williams’ Carlos Sainz, who failed to make it out during Q1 after his FW48 came to a stop in the final practice session. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll did not appear in FP3 or qualifying, and will start from the back of the 22-car grid.

F1 starting grid: 2026 Australian Grand Prix

1. George Russell Mercedes 2. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 3. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren 6. Lando Norris McLaren 7. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 8. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 9. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 10. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 11. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 12. Oliver Bearman Haas 13. Esteban Ocon Haas 14. Pierre Gasly Alpine 15. Alex Albon Williams 16. Franco Colapinto Alpine 17. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18. Sergio Perez Cadillac 19. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 20. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 21. Carlos Sainz Williams 22. Lance Stroll Aston Martin

