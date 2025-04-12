F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Oscar Piastri of McLaren took a commanding pole position at the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix, with the first three positions occupied by three different teams.

Here’s the full starting grid for the race on Sunday, with Piastri up at the start.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri will lead the Formula 1 field to green with a commanding qualifying performance that saw him set a time below 1:30 — truly fantastic pace for the driver.

His teammate Lando Norris made a small error in the first sector of his fast lap, which dropped him down to sixth overall. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly brought Alpine up to a promising fifth-pace start.

Red Bull Racing made it to Q3 with both drivers, but it was perhaps a miracle that it happened; the RB21 looked extremely challenging to drive, with Max Verstappen reporting a complete lack of brakes as he attempted to wrestled his machine onto the racing line.

F1 starting grid: 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix (Provisional)

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2. George Russell (Mercedes)

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

6. Lando Norris (McLaren)

7. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

8. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

9. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

10. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)

11. Jack Doohan (Alpine)

12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

14. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

15. Alex Albon (Williams)

16. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)

17. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)

19. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

20. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

