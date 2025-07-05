F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 British Grand Prix?

Who will start where for the 2025 British Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race at Silverstone.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start from pole position at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

F1 starting grid: How is the grid looking for the 2025 British Grand Prix?

Verstappen clocked a fastest lap of 1:24.892 in qualifying to claim his fourth pole position of the F1 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri, the McLaren driver and F1 2025 championship leader, will start second ahead of team-mate Lando Norris.

George Russell will start third as Lewis Hamilton leads an all-Ferrari third row from fifth on the grid, having marginally outpaced team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso will start seventh for Aston Martin with Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz eighth and ninth respectively.

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli initially qualified seventh, but will start 10th after picking up a three-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Verstappen at the previous race in Austria.

Oliver Bearman, the Haas driver, also takes a grid penalty for a red flag infringement in final practice at Silverstone.

Bearman posted the eighth-fastest time in qualifying but drops 10 places to 18th.

Further back, Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda will start 11th after once again failing to reach Q3.

Franco Colapinto will start 20th and last for Alpine following an accident in Q1.

F1 starting grid: 2025 British Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3 Lando Norris, McLaren

4 George Russell, Mercedes

5 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9 Carlos Sainz, Williams

10 Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

11 Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

12 Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

13 Alex Albon, Williams

14 Esteban Ocon, Haas

15 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

16 Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

17 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18 Oliver Bearman, Haas

19 Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

20 Franco Colapinto, Alpine

