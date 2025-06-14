F1 starting grid: What is the grid for the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix?

George Russell stormed to a stunning pole position for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes driver banked the best lap of the weekend with his final effort in qualifying to bump Verstappen from pole.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start from third, his best two tenths, while his title rival, and McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris could only manage seventh.

Behind Piastri will start Kimi Antonelli, with Lewis Hamilton fifth in the leading Ferrari.

Fernando Alonso is sixth ahead of Norris, then comes Charles Leclerc, Isack Hadjar, and Alex Albon.

Yuki Tsunoda will line up last after recording the 11th-best time, however, a 10-place penalty will drop him to the rear of the grid.

Carlos Sainz was a high-profile name to fall victim in Qualifying 1 as the Williams driver found his progress baulked on his final lap by Isack Hadjar.

