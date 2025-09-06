F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen bravely battled the F1 2025 championship contenders to snag a shock pole position at the Italian Grand Prix.

Here’s how the grid will line up come Sunday afternoon at Monza.

F1 starting order: How did qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix shake out?

The treacherous Monza Circuit brought plenty of drama in qualifying for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, with multiple drivers falling victim to the draw of the gravel lining the outskirts of Lesmo 2.

Mercedes opted for a unique mediums-first strategy in Q1 that saw George Russell topping the timing charts, while both Alpines, both Racing Bulls, and Lance Stroll were knocked out in the first session.

Things got tense in Q2 when championship contender Lando Norris was called back into the pits, leaving him to scramble in the closing moments of qualifying to set a time quick enough to launch him out of the drop zone. He made it happen, but it was a tight fight.

Knocked out in Q2: Both Haas drivers, Both Williams drivers, and Nico Hulkenberg.

Then it was off into Q3, where none other than Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen made a stunning show of his drive to pole position, narrowly beating Norris at the line.

Full 2025 Italian Grand Prix F1 starting order

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing

2. Lando Norris | McLaren

3. Oscar Piastri | McLaren

4. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari

5. George Russell | Mercedes

6. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes

7. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber

8. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin

9. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull Racing

10. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari

11. Oliver Bearman | Haas

12. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber

13. Carlos Sainz | Williams

14. Alex Albon | Williams

15. Esteban Ocon | Haas

16. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls

17. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin

18. Franco Colapinto | Alpine

19. Pierre Gasly | Alpine

20. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls

