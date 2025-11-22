F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

A qualifying hour held in wet conditions saw some unexpected results in qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as drivers grappled to come to terms with the incredibly slippery conditions.

Championship leader Lando Norris stood tallest with an incredible final lap to claim pole position from Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.

2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid: Lando Norris storms to pole

It proved an incredible hour, with Alex Albon the only driver to find the wall as Lewis Hamilton was the slowest of the 20 drivers on track amid a confusing end to Qualifying 1 for the Ferrari driver.

Carlos Sainz was an incredible third fastest, despite an investigation into the Williams driver, while officials will also review both Mercedes drivers following concerns surrounding their set-up sheets.

George Russell was fourth best, while late confusion with one of the Racing Bulls meant Oscar Piastri meant he could do no better than fifth.

Joining him on the third row is fellow Antipodean, Liam Lawson, with Fernando Alonso and Isack Hadjar filling out Row 4. Rounding out the Top 10 were Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly.

From there, it’s Nico Hulkenberg ahead of Lance Stroll, who attempted to brave the intermediates in Qualifying 2 when the track was still not ready for the switch from full wets.

Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman made for an all-Haas seventh row, with Franco Colapinto, Alex Albon who was the only driver to find the wall, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto, Yuki Tsunoda, and Lewis Hamilton.

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:47.934

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:48.257

3. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:48.296

4. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:48.803

5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:48.961

6. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:49.062

7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:49.466

8. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:49.554

9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:49.872

10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:51.540

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:52.781

12. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:52.850

13. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:52.987

14. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:53.094

15. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:53.683

16. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:56.220

17. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:56.314

18. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 1:56.674

19. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:56.798

20. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:57.115

