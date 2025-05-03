F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take pole for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

The three drivers looked to be in a dead heat for P1 but the Dutchman, who became a father this week, found a few extra hundredths of a second to take his second pole at this circuit.

The F1 starting grid for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli followed up his sprint pole with an impressive P3 while Oscar Piastri will be disappointed to be starting fourth.

George Russell and Carlos Sainz share the third row while Alex Albon is in P7.

Charles Leclerc believed he got the maximum out of his Ferrari on the way to eighth while Lewis Hamilton could only manage P12.

Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda round out the top 10.

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Lando Norris, McLaren

3. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5. George Russell, Mercedes

6. Carlos Sainz, Williams

7. Alex Albon, Williams

8. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9. Esteban Ocon, Haas

10. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

12. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

13. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

14. Jack Doohan, Alpine

15. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

16. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

17. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20. Ollie Bearman, Haas