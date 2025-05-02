F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint?

Kimi Antonelli mastered the Miami International Autodrome to become the youngest polesitter in Formula 1 history.

The 18-year-old Mercedes racer will have McLaren’s Oscar Piastri for company on the front row, as he bids to become a winner in Formula 1 for the first time. Let’s take a look through the full starting order for the Miami Grand Prix sprint.

Kimi Antonelli on Miami GP sprint pole: Can he take the win?

First in line to strike on the front-row duo will be Piastri’s McLaren team-mate and title rival Lando Norris, while the reigning four-time World Champion – who is looking to make it five – Max Verstappen, joins Norris on row two, with potentially crucial points up for grabs.

George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso complete the top 10 on the grid.

Nico Hulkenberg placed his Sauber at the head of row six, where he is joined by Haas’ Esteban Ocon.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, Williams’ Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin, Jack Doohan of Alpine, Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto and Oliver Bearman in the Haas complete the starting order.

2025 Miami Grand Prix Sprint grid

1. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3. Lando Norris, McLaren

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5. George Russell, Mercedes

6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

8. Alex Albon, Williams

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

12. Esteban Ocon, Haas

13. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

15. Carlos Sainz, Williams

16. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

17. Jack Doohan, Alpine

18. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

19. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

20. Oliver Bearman, Haas

