F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix?

The penultimate qualifying session of the F1 2025 season is done and Oscar Piastri took his sixth pole to keep his Championship hopes alive.

Heading into the weekend on the backfoot, Piastri needed a strong performance to keep his title bid going and has so far duly delivered.

2025 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid: Oscar Piastri starts on pole

After winning from pole in the sprint, Piastri was back on top in qualifying as he made the most of a Lando Norris error to take P1.

The Briton made an early mistake in his final flying lap and as such was only quick enough for second.

Behind him, Max Verstappen remained a step behind the McLarens while George Russell will start from fourth.

1. Oscar Piastri – McLaren

2. Lando Norris – McLaren

3. Max Verstappen – Red Bull

4. George Russell – Mercedes

5. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes

6. Isack Hadjar – Racing Bulls

7. Carlos Sainz – Williams

8. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin

9. Pierre Gasly – Alpine

10. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

11. Nico Hulkenberg – Sauber

12. Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls

13. Oliver Bearman – Haas

14. Gabriel Bortoleto – Sauber

15. Alex Albon – Williams

16. Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull

17. Esteban Ocon – Haas

18. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari

19. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin

20. Franco Colapinto – Alpine