F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix?
The penultimate qualifying session of the F1 2025 season is done and Oscar Piastri took his sixth pole to keep his Championship hopes alive.
Heading into the weekend on the backfoot, Piastri needed a strong performance to keep his title bid going and has so far duly delivered.
2025 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid: Oscar Piastri starts on pole
After winning from pole in the sprint, Piastri was back on top in qualifying as he made the most of a Lando Norris error to take P1.
The Briton made an early mistake in his final flying lap and as such was only quick enough for second.
Behind him, Max Verstappen remained a step behind the McLarens while George Russell will start from fourth.
1. Oscar Piastri – McLaren
2. Lando Norris – McLaren
3. Max Verstappen – Red Bull
4. George Russell – Mercedes
5. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes
6. Isack Hadjar – Racing Bulls
7. Carlos Sainz – Williams
8. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin
9. Pierre Gasly – Alpine
10. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
11. Nico Hulkenberg – Sauber
12. Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls
13. Oliver Bearman – Haas
14. Gabriel Bortoleto – Sauber
15. Alex Albon – Williams
16. Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull
17. Esteban Ocon – Haas
18. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari
19. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin
20. Franco Colapinto – Alpine