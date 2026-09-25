George Russell will start from pole position for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku after a stunning qualifying lap.

The Mercedes driver claimed top spot by the biggest margin of the season while his teammate, and championship leader, Kimi Antonelli crashed out in Qualifying 1.

Blistering George Russell claims Azerbaijan GP pole for Mercedes

Russell scorched around the Baku City circuit to claim pole position by a massive eight tenths over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with Oscar Piastri third best, just 0.001s off Leclerc.

Joining Piastri on the second row is Isack Hadjar, back from a three-race absence through injury, in the lead Red Bull.

A moment at Turn 3 on his final lap left Lando Norris in fifth, while the yellow flag he caused also hampered Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton will line up sixth, with Pierre Gasly joining Verstappen on the fourth row, the Alpine driver seventh fastest.

Rounding out the top 10 were Carlos Sainz in the upgraded Williams alongside Franco Colapinto in the second Alpine.

Oliver Bearman narrowly missed out on a berth in Q3 in 11th, with Liam Lawson alongside him.

Then it’s Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, and Arvid Lindblad in 13th, 14th, and 15th respectively.

Antonelli was classified 16th after crashing out in Q1 and, unable to continue in the session, progressed to Q2 but was unable to take to the track.

Eliminated in Q1 were the two Audis, both Aston Martins, and both Cadillacs.

2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Grid

1. George Russell Mercedes 1:42.526

2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.363

3. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:43.364

4. Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:43.500

5. Lando Norris McLaren 1:43.672

6. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:43.858

7. Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:44.047

8. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:44.081

9. Carlos Sainz Williams 1:44.566

10. Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:44.963

11. Oliver Bearman Haas 1:44.775

12. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:44.860

13. Alex Albon Williams 1:45.001

14. Esteban Ocon Haas 1:45.016

15. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:45.106

16. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes No Time

17. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:45.799

18. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:45.920

19. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:46.593

20. Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:46.658

21. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:47.337

22. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:48.290

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