The F1 starting grid has been set for Sunday’s 2026 British Grand Prix, with 52 laps of the iconic Silverstone to come next for the drivers.

Kimi Antonelli will start on pole position for the race, ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes teammate George Russell fourth.

F1 starting grid: Kimi Antonelli takes British Grand Prix pole

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There was a frightening start for George Russell in Q1, whose inside-front lock-up saw him skid helplessly towards the barriers at Luffield.

Having managed to get going again, though, he crawled back to the pits and was able to get back out on track and safely through.

However, after dropping his Alpine into a spin and sliding through the middle of Maggotts and Becketts, Franco Colapinto was one of the drivers to fall in Q1, along with the Haas of Esteban Ocon joining the two Cadillacs and Aston Martins.

Oscar Piastri was surprisingly at risk after the first runs of Q2, but with such a long Q3 streak running back to late in the 2023 season, the Australian clawed his way out of trouble to make it into the top 10.

Gabriel Bortoleto narrowly missed out by just three hundredths after an impressive lap in his Audi too, which was six tenths quicker than Nico Hulkenberg in the sister car.

The final runs in Q3 saw Kimi Antonelli set an impressive benchmark at 1:28.111, with George Russell unable to improve on his initial run, and it was Antonelli who held on for pole.

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F1 starting grid: 2026 British Grand Prix

1 – Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

2 – Charles Leclerc Ferrari

3 – Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

4 – George Russell Mercedes

5 – Isack Hadjar Red Bull

6 – Lando Norris McLaren

7 – Max Verstappen Red Bull

8 – Oscar Piastri McLaren

9 – Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls

10 – Liam Lawson Racing Bulls

11 – Gabriel Bortoleto Audi

12 – Pierre Gasly Alpine

13 – Nico Hulkenberg Audi

14 – Ollie Bearman Haas

15 – Carlos Sainz Williams

16 – Alex Albon Williams

17 – Esteban Ocon Haas

18 – Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

19 – Franco Colapinto Alpine

20 – Sergio Perez Cadillac

21 – Lance Stroll Aston Martin

22 – Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

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