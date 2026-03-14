Kimi Antonelli stunned the Shanghai paddock by securing the first grand prix pole position of his Formula 1 career for the Chinese Grand Prix.

On a day when Russell looked unbeatable, Antonelli capitalised on an eventful qualifying session for his teammate to snatch pole position by two-tenths of a second. Here is the full starting order for the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

Kimi Antonelli on pole in China

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Mercedes again had an advantage over its rivals in qualifying trim, the W17 dominant as the teammates topped every session.

Russell was quickest in Q1 before a damaged front wing saw Antonelli come to the fore in the second segment.

Yet more problems for Russell, this time engine reliability, meant he only completed one late run in the pole position shoot-out and had to settle for second behind his teammate.

Antonelli made history as F1’s youngest ever pole-sitter.

As the teammates lined up two-by-two, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were Mercedes’ nearest challengers ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Pierre Gasly was the outlier with the Alpine in seventh place, beating the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, while Oliver Bearman completed the top ten.

More from the Chinese Grand Prix

Antonelli becomes youngest ever F1 pole-sitter beating eventful quali for Russell

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Nico Hulkenberg will line up 11th on the grid after missing out on a Q3 berth by 0.002s with Franco Colapinto a further 0.005s down in what proved to be a closely-fought contest in F1’s midfield.

Esteban Ocon is P13 ahead of Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Williams, Aston Martin and Cadillac didn’t make it out of Q1 with Carlos Sainz in 17th place ahead of Alex Albon. Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez make up the final two rows on the grid.

Chinese GP Grid

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:32.064

2 George Russell Mercedes 1:32.286

3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:32.415

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.428

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:32.550

6 Lando Norris McLaren 1:32.608

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32.873

8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.002

9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:33.121

10 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:33.292

11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:33.354

12 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:33.357

13 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:33.538

14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:33.765

15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:33.784

16 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:33.965

17 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:34.317

18 Alex Albon Williams 1:34.772

19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.203

20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:35.436

21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.995

22 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:36.906

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