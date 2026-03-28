Kimi Antonelli will line up on pole position for the second race weekend in succession, leading a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of George Russell at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Italian made history in China as he became Formula 1’s youngest-ever pole-sitter, and followed that up with another P1 at the Suzuka circuit.

P1 for Kimi Antonelli, P22 for Lance Stroll

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Antonelli was three-tenths faster than his teammate Russell as they outpaced the McLaren of Oscar Piastri, who will line up on the second row of the grid ahead of Charles Leclerc.

The third row is another McLaren-Ferrari mix, with Lando Norris P5 ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly bagged his second successive P7 grid slot for a grand prix, outqualifying Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto and Arvid Lindblad.

More from the Japanese Grand Prix on PlanetF1.com

Kimi Antonelli storms to Japanese GP pole as Max Verstappen exits in Q2 shock

2026 Japanese GP Qualifying results

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen will line up 11th on the grid after falling 0.153s short in Q2 in his “undriveable” Red Bull RB22. He’ll be joined on row six by Esteban Ocon.

Nico Hulkenberg is P13 ahead of Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz.

Alex Albon qualified 17th ahead of Oliver Bearman, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. The Aston Martin teammates, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, make up the final row.

PlanetF1.com will keep you up to date with any grid changes as they are announced.

Japanese Grand Prix Grid

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:28.778

2 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.076

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:29.132

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.405

5 Lando Norris McLaren 1:29.409

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:29.567

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29.691

8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:29.978

9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:30.274

10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:30.319

11 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.262

12 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:30.309

13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:30.387

14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:30.495

15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:30.627

16 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:31.033

17 Alex Albon Williams 1:31.088

18 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:31.090

19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:32.206

20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:32.330

21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.646

22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.920

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