Lando Norris will lead the field after he topped qualifying for the Sprint race of the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

In the first competitive session in over a month, McLaren impressed as upgrades to the car propelled their drivers up the order.

The full grid order for the 2026 Miami GP Sprint race

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In a close-fought fight for pole, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a crucial error in his run after looking quick all day, pushing him out of the P1 fight, and while Kimi Antonelli threatened to disrupt the party, Norris’ time of 1:27.869 was ultimately good enough.

Norris will therefore start a Sprint race in pole position for the fifth time in his career while Antonelli is in P2.

Oscar Piastri is in P3 with Leclerc in P4 while Max Verstappen could only secure P5. The Dutchman’s result puts him on the same row as George Russell who did not impress in his lap.

Lewis Hamilton is seventh alongside an impressive Franco Colapinto who had plenty of fans in the stands.

Isack Hadjar is ninth while Pierre Gasly rounds out the top 10.

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The Audi duo of Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg share the 11th and 12th spots while Oliver Bearman in 13th.

Alex Albon qualified P14 but was demoted to 19th with his team-mate Carlos Sainz up to P14 ahead of Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson.

Esteban Ocon is 17th with Sergio Perez up to P18 ahead of Albon P19 and his Cadillac team-mate Valtteri Bottas. It was another miserable day for Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso in 21st while Lance Stroll was unable to even complete a lap.

The grid order for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix Sprint race

1. Lando Norris

2. Kimi Antonelli

3. Oscar Piastri

4. Charles Leclerc

5. Max Verstappen

6. George Russell

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Franco Colapinto

9. Isack Hadjar

10. Pierre Gasly

11. Gabriel Bortoleto

12. Nico Hulkenberg

13. Oliver Bearman

14. Carlos Sainz

15. Arvid Lindblad

16. Liam Lawson

17. Esteban Ocon

18. Sergio Perez

19. Alex Albon

20. Valtteri Bottas

21. Fernando Alonso

22. Lance Stroll

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Read more: Miami Grand Prix: McLaren upgrade magic as Lando Norris strikes; Russell struggles