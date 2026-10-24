The F1 starting grid has been set for the 2026 United States Grand Prix in Austin, with several grid penalties to take into account.

Kimi Antonelli is set to start the race from pole, with Max Verstappen joining him on the front row at the Circuit of The Americas on Sunday.

F1 United States grid: The provisional 2026 starting order in Austin

1. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:34.035

2. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.214

3. Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:34.250

4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.267

5. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:34.311

6. Lando Norris McLaren 1:34.379

7. George Russell Mercedes 1:34.476

8. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:34.803

9. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls No time in Q3

10. Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:35.080

11. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:35.158

12. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.818

13. Oliver Bearman Haas 1:36.031

14. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls [grid penalty]

15. Esteban Ocon Haas 1:36.531

16. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.677

17. Carlos Sainz Williams 1:36.770

18. Alex Albon Williams 1:36.967

19. Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:37.433

20. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:37.523

21. Franco Colapinto Alpine [grid penalty]

22. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi [grid penalty]

More about the United States Grand Prix

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How did qualifying unfold in Austin?

Three drivers knew before qualifying that they would be taking grid penalties, with Gabriel Bortoleto, Arvid Lindblad and Franco Colapinto all taking separate power unit penalties after the session.

As for Q1, Fernando Alonso put his Aston Martin through to Q2 after appearing to have flames spitting from the back of his car on pit exit, though dropping out were Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, both Williams drivers in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, along with the two Cadillacs of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Q2 saw both Alpines and Audis fall away, with Ollie Bearman dropping to 16th after a late track limits deletion.

As it turned out, the first runs were the ones which counted most in Q3, with drivers not able to improve for their final flying runs at COTA.

Kimi Antonelli put his Mercedes on pole position, with Max Verstappen just behind and Isack Hadjar set to start a career-best third.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are fourth and fifth, with Lando Norris sixth.

George Russell fell down the order to seventh alongside the McLaren of Oscar Piastri, with Arvid Lindblad ninth in qualifying, though he will drop down to 14th, meaning Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly round out the top 10 on the provisional grid.

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