McLaren took a stunning front-row lockout at Qatar in the Sprint as the F1 starting grid was set for Saturday’s event.

Oscar Piastri will start with his first ever unofficial F1 pole, in the Sprint at least, following on from his first front row at Suzuka last month, with Lando Norris set to line up alongside him.

Max Verstappen will start third for the Sprint, as he looks to seal his third consecutive World Championship – and he only needs sixth place in the Sprint to take it.

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in SQ2 after seeing his quickest time deleted for track limits in that session, while Lance Stroll went out in SQ1 on Saturday.

Fernando Alonso dropped down from fifth to ninth on the grid after his SQ3 time was deleted for track limits, with a whole heap of times deleted across the field.

There is every chance Verstappen will be crowned World Champion for a third time by the time Saturday’s running is finished, but McLaren could upset the apple cart in the shortened Sprint running later on Saturday.

F1 starting grid: 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Shootout

1 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren 1:24.454

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.082

3 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +0.192

4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.387

5 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.701

6 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.793

7 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +0.866

8 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +0.928

9 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin NO TIME

10 Esteban OCON Alpine NO TIME

11 Pierre GASLY Alpine 1:25.706

12 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.276

13 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.550

14 Liam LAWSON AlphaTauri +0.898

15 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo +28.860

16 Lance STROLL Aston Martin 1:26.849

17 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.013

18 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.077

19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +0.589

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams +38.892

