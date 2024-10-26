F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix?

Who will start where for the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Qualifying is underway for the Mexican Grand Prix. This article will be updated throughout the session as the grid gradually falls into place across Q1, Q2 and Q3.

F1 starting grid: Grid order for 2024 Mexican Grand Prix

F1 starting grid: 2024 Mexican Grand Prix (TBC)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16 Franco Colapinto, Williams

17 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

18 Sergio Perez, Red Bull

19 Esteban Ocon, Alpine

20 Guanyu Zhou, Sauber

