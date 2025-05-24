F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix?

Who will start where for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race from Monte Carlo.

A stunning late lap from Lando Norris saw the McLaren driver seize pole position with a new track record around the streets of the Principality.

F1 starting grid: Grid order for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc had held provisional pole as the chequered flag waved, his time ultimately pipped as the Ferrari driver fell to second.

Oscar Piastri too held provisional pole for a time, his effort with three minutes remaining ultimately good enough for third.

Fourth place belonged to Lewis Hamilton in the second Ferrari, with Max Verstappen only fifth fastest.

It’s then Isack Hadjar as the leading Racing Bulls driver, ahead of Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Liam Lawson, and Alex Albon rounding out the top 10.

Just missing out on the final segment was Carlos Sainz, the Williams driver set to start 11th, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Nico Hulkenberg.

A loss of power saw George Russell roll to a halt early in Qualifying 2 to end his session without a time in the segment, leaving him 14th.

It was double disaster for Mercedes after a brush with the apex barrier at Nouvelle Chicane ended Kimi Antonelli’s session at the end of Qualifying 1, despite the Italian recording a time good enough to progress, leaving him 15th.

At the back of the grid, a 10-place penalty for Oliver Bearman for impeding during practice on Friday sees him last after qualifying 17th fastest.

Ahead of him is Lance Stroll who remains 19th, despite having a one-place penalty himself for impeding Lewis Hamilton in Free Practice 1.

F1 starting grid: 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris, McLaren

2 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

5 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6 Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

7 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8 Esteban Ocon, Haas

9 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10 Alex Albon, Williams

11 Carlos Sainz, Williams

12 Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

13 Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

14 George Russell, Mercedes

15 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

16 Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

17 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

18 Franco Colapinto, Alpine

19 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20 Oliver Bearman, Haas

