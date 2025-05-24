F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix?
Who will start where for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race from Monte Carlo.
A stunning late lap from Lando Norris saw the McLaren driver seize pole position with a new track record around the streets of the Principality.
F1 starting grid: Grid order for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc had held provisional pole as the chequered flag waved, his time ultimately pipped as the Ferrari driver fell to second.
Oscar Piastri too held provisional pole for a time, his effort with three minutes remaining ultimately good enough for third.
Fourth place belonged to Lewis Hamilton in the second Ferrari, with Max Verstappen only fifth fastest.
It’s then Isack Hadjar as the leading Racing Bulls driver, ahead of Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Liam Lawson, and Alex Albon rounding out the top 10.
Just missing out on the final segment was Carlos Sainz, the Williams driver set to start 11th, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Nico Hulkenberg.
A loss of power saw George Russell roll to a halt early in Qualifying 2 to end his session without a time in the segment, leaving him 14th.
It was double disaster for Mercedes after a brush with the apex barrier at Nouvelle Chicane ended Kimi Antonelli’s session at the end of Qualifying 1, despite the Italian recording a time good enough to progress, leaving him 15th.
At the back of the grid, a 10-place penalty for Oliver Bearman for impeding during practice on Friday sees him last after qualifying 17th fastest.
Ahead of him is Lance Stroll who remains 19th, despite having a one-place penalty himself for impeding Lewis Hamilton in Free Practice 1.
F1 starting grid: 2025 Monaco Grand Prix
1 Lando Norris, McLaren
2 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3 Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
5 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6 Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
7 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8 Esteban Ocon, Haas
9 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10 Alex Albon, Williams
11 Carlos Sainz, Williams
12 Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
13 Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
14 George Russell, Mercedes
15 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
16 Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
17 Pierre Gasly, Alpine
18 Franco Colapinto, Alpine
19 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20 Oliver Bearman, Haas
