The FIA say all parties remain committed to the 2026 regulations following rumours that a drastic switch to V10 engines was being proposed.

Senior figures of the FIA and F1 met in Bahrain to discuss the future direction of the sport following increasing reports of a rift over engine rules.

F1 rejects switch to V10 engine as FIA plan rebuked

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been campaigning for the sport to go back to V10 engines, which was in sharp contrast to the engine rules already set out for 2026 to 2030.

The Emirati had hoped to make the move happen as early as 2028 but senior figures have now confirmed the regulations for 2026 will remain the same.

Ben Sulayem was part of a meeting featuring the majority of F1 senior figures, including CEO of FOM Stefano Domenicali, FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis as well as a number of team figures such Toto Wolff, Fred Vasseur and Christian Horner.

Shortly after, the FIA released a statement confirming that the regulations, which had enticed the likes of Audi and Ford to the sport, would not be subject to a last-minute alteration.

The FIA confirmed:

•⁠ ⁠All parties are committed to the 2026 regulations and look forward to the prospect of exciting racing

•⁠ ⁠All parties agreed to continue discussions on the future technical direction of the sport

•⁠ ⁠A level of electrification will always be part of any future considerations

•⁠ ⁠The use of sustainable fuel will be an imperative

•⁠ ⁠Consideration will be given to adjustments on financial regulations relating to Power Units as part of broader cost reductions

•⁠ ⁠Policing of those regulations will be a priority

The list of representatives at the meeting included Gernot Döllner, CEO of Audi AG, Michael Moritz, COO Sauber Holding AG, Frédéric, Vasseur, Team Principal, Scuderia Ferrari HP, Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance, Mark Reuss, President of General Motors, Russ O’Blenes, CEO of GM Performance Power Units, Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing, Tetsushi Kakuda, Executive Chief Engineer, Honda Racing, Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mattia Binotto, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

A spokesperson said: “The FIA convened a meeting in Bahrain today to discuss the current and future Power Unit direction for Formula 1. The meeting, chaired by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the CEO of FOM Stefano Domenicali and FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis, was attended by representatives in person and via videoconference from Audi, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Honda Racing, Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains.

“In opening the meeting, the FIA President was keen to stress that the purpose of the gathering was to seek cost-effective solutions to safeguard the long-term sustainability of the sport and the business of Formula 1.

More on the proposed switch to V10 engines

F1 2026 rules at centre of shock axe claim in favour of V10s – report

Should F1 seriously evaluate a return to the V10 engine? PlanetF1.com’s verdict

“The FIA has firmly committed to the 2026 Formula One regulations. The FIA technical department, together with a number of stakeholders, has invested a lot of time in the framing of the 2026 regulations on hybrid Power Units with 100% sustainable fuel.

“The 2026 regulations, governing Power Unit and chassis, have attracted new Power Unit manufacturers to the sport – underlining that for the 2026 cycle, the correct technical path has been chosen.

“Minor refinements and adjustments are still being constructively discussed with all stakeholders.

“Whichever engine roadmap is decided upon, the FIA is supportive of the teams and PU manufacturers in ensuring containment of costs of R&D expenditure, taking account of environmental considerations and acting in the best interests of the sport and the fans.”

Read next: Ferrari SF-25 upgrades explained with significant new floor on the list in Bahrain