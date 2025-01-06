Formula 1 is celebrating the return of an iconic sponsorship to its partner portfolio ahead of the F1 2025 season.

TAG Heuer returns to the Formula 1 grid officially in F1 2025, replacing the Rolex brand as the sport’s official timekeeper.

TAG Heuer returns to Formula 1

Luxury watch brand TAG Heuer will be Formula 1’s official timekeeper once again in F1 2025, with the iconic name already entwined in the sport’s history.

F1 is embarking on a 10-year partnership with luxury brand LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE), which boasts TAG Heuer as part of its portfolio.

TAG Heuer first appeared in Formula 1 in 1969, and sponsored the Ferrari team in 1971. This came about as the Scuderia required a timing system for its Fiorano test track, and turned to TAG Heuer to fulfill that requirement.

A long-standing relationship began, which ended in 1979, before TAG Heuer went on to work closely with Porsche to create the TAG engines which powered McLaren to victories and titles in the mid-1980s.

TAG Heuer remained closely aligned with McLaren for a long time – 30 years in fact – before swapping its partnership to the Red Bull team for 2016.

Alongside this, TAG Heuer also became F1’s official timekeeper between 1992 and 2003, resuming a deal that had started in the 1970s before being sold to Longines and Olivetti.

All timing equipment and technology in Formula 1 is supplied and maintained by a company called MYLAPS, formerly AMB, a Dutch company, with this timekeeping system sponsorship sold to the official timekeeper. Rolex has held this sponsorship in recent years, while Siemens, LG, and Hublot have also all been recent holders of this sponsorship.

“I am delighted to welcome TAG Heuer as the Official Timekeeper of Formula 1 as they start the next stage of their long history in our sport,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“With their focus on innovation, accuracy, and excellence, they are a natural partner, and I am excited to see how our intertwining heritage can tell new stories for the future as we celebrate our 75th year.”

With TAG Heuer resuming its sponsorship of F1’s timing systems, CEO of the brand Antoine Pin said, “In a sport defined by mental resilience, physical strength, strategy, innovation and performance it is only natural for TAG Heuer to be at the very heart of Formula 1 as Official Timekeeper.

“With decades of history in F1 connecting us to the most successful drivers and teams of all time, we are honoured and privileged to be the name connected to the very thing that defines the winner: time.

“As Formula 1 and their exceptional team continue to build on the amazing work that has been done to create one of the greatest properties in sport, we are excited to be part of the journey and create new stories to enrich TAG Heuer.”

TAG Heuer’s trackside presence will thus increase dramatically in F1 2025, with branding on and-track as well as Fan Zone and Paddock Club activations.

