Sauber have announced that the show car used in the F1 2025 livery launch at London’s O2 Arena will be sold via an online auction, in collaboration with F1 Authentics.

All 10 teams will be unveiling their 2025 liveries in London on Tuesday 18th February, and the car model Sauber will be using on the night will be made available for a collector to buy.

Sauber to auction F1 2025 car model online ahead of London launch

The model in use has been made by Memento Exclusives and painted in Sauber’s 2025 colours ahead of the London event, at which every team on the grid will present their 2025 liveries.

The project has been ‘kept under strict lock and key’ ahead of the event, with the auction lot set to open from Tuesday 11th February online through the F1 Authentics upgraded auction platform, with bids being taken in the lead-up to the O2 Arena launch.

Barry Gough, CEO and founder of Memento Exclusives (F1 Authentics) said: “We are proud to continue strengthening our partnership with Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, having worked with them for many years now.

“This launch car auction offers fans and collectors the chance to own a genuine piece of history, which will feature at the inaugural event held at O2 Arena.

“This is the first time all ten teams have unveiled their liveries in one place, so to be contributing one of the featured cars is an honour.”

Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer of Sauber Motorsport added: “We are thrilled to offer fans and collectors alike the opportunity to acquire a truly unique piece of F1 history.

“Collaborating with Memento Exclusives to bring this car to life has been an incredible experience, and their commitment to detail ensures that it embodies the precision and craftsmanship that define Formula 1.

“Through F1 Authentics, we are excited to launch this exclusive auction, giving collectors a rare chance to be part of the fabric of our sport.

“We look forward to unveiling this car and our new livery at the O2 Arena, marking the beginning of an exciting new season for the team.”

The event at the O2 Arena sees all 10 teams unveil their liveries in one evening for the same time in the sport’s history, as Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary season.

