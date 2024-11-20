Having recently received a significant capital injection from Dorilton Capital, Williams’ F1 future is looking even brighter after signing a multi-year extension with Duracell.

The perennial backmarker for several seasons, Williams‘ trajectory has been on the up with the team avoiding the wooden spoon in three of the last four seasons, including this year where they are P9 in the Constructors’ Championship.

Williams announce Duracell extension

It is growth that has been helped not only from the financial assistance of new owners Dorilton Capital, who recently brought another £100 million worth of shares in the F1 team, but also sponsors. One of those being Duracell.

Duracell, a household name as the world’s leading battery manufacturer, first linked up with Williams in 2022 and have now announced the extension of the partnership.

The Duracell airbox will continue to feature in 2025 on the FW47, a car that will be raced by Alex Albon and new signing Cralos Sainz.

Duracell’s logo and colours will also be on the drivers’ helmet visors while the team’s devices will benefit from Duracell’s unique Power Boost ingredients.

James Bower, Commercial Director, Williams Racing: “Williams are proud to have Duracell powering our comeback journey into 2025 and beyond as we continue building long-lasting relationships with industry-leading brands that share our vision and values.

“The partnership has delivered memorable moments and iconic branding that has become a fan favourite on our cars, and we look forward to the next chapter as we continue building momentum.”

The announcement comes on the eve of the Las Vegas GP, where Williams is turning the DRS flaps on Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto’s FW46 rear wings into the look of a Duracell battery and changing the colour of the DRS button to iconic copper to tie in with Duracell’s sponsorship of the race’s DRS zone.

Ramón Velutini, Global CMO of Duracell, added: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Williams Racing as we continue to support their journey towards getting back on top of the grid.

“Our shared passion for performance and relentless pursuit of improvement makes Williams Racing a perfect fit for Duracell.

“Both Williams Racing and Duracell are ‘Built Different,’ embodying the belief that ‘good enough’ is never enough. I’m particularly thrilled that our exclusive ‘Power Boost Ingredients™’ technology will be powering their devices, both on and off the track.”

