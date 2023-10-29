F1 teams hit with ‘irrelevant’ warning as FIA president continues Andretti backing

As the prospective Andretti-Cadillac team continues to struggle for approval from the existing F1 outfits, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem emphasises that they have no say in the admission process.

Following an ‘Expressions of Interest’ process for new teams interested in potentially joining the Formula 1 grid, Andretti were the sole applicant to receive the green light, the American racing powerhouse backed by General Motors brand Cadillac in this attempt to join the F1 scene.

But, now they face the task of convincing Formula 1 to open the door, which looks like it will be very tricky indeed.

F1 teams ‘irrelevant’ in Andretti-Cadillac process

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has appeared cold on the idea of expanding the grid, while the current teams are expressing concerns over the financial impacts of Andretti-Cadillac arriving and prompting an extra slice to be cut from the revenue pie, deeming the current $200 million anti-dilution fee, which Andretti-Cadillac would be required to pay, inadequate.

The situation took a further twist when a recent report claimed Formula 1 was attempting to convince GM to ditch Andretti, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner having earlier claimed that GM building their own power unit would make the bid more attractive.

Ultimately, the teams though do not have a say on whether or not Andretti-Cadillac is accepted into Formula 1, which Ben Sulayem took the chance to re-emphasise.

“Let’s ask ourselves a question – why do Michael Andretti and GM need the teams’ support? I don’t understand,” Ben Sulayem told Speedcafe.com.

“Do they [the teams] have any say in the admission?”

To the suggestion that the teams’ input is then “irrelevant”, Ben Sulayem responded: “To this, yes.

“In the sport, they are an element, and everybody has the right to express their feeling toward it, but how can you refuse GM? I don’t understand. Just why?”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

But, to that point, Ben Sulayem suggested that Formula One Management and commercial rights holder, Liberty Media, will surely see sense in accepting Andretti-Cadillac into Formula 1, stressing it would be “good for business”.

“The FIA has the right on the sporting side; FOM has the money side, but will FOM refuse?” Ben Sulayem continued.

“We are talking about the biggest manufacturer in the United States working with one of the biggest companies, Liberty Media, and if they don’t see it…

“If we’re talking about business, this is good for business.”

Andretti are pressing on with their Formula 1 preparations, having taken a 2023-spec car to the Toyota windtunnel in Cologne, with their aim being to join the grid in 2025.

Read next: Christian Horner’s response to Lewis Hamilton’s ‘unsupported’ Sergio Perez claims