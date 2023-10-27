F1 teams bring upgrades to adapt to unique Mexican GP atmosphere

Cooling is the name of the game for the upgrades as teams brace for the atmospheric levels of the Mexican Grand Prix.

With an altitude of two kilometres above sea level, the Mexican GP poses a different kind of problem for teams with the thinner air meaning they will have a tougher time cooling the car.

To that end, all but two teams have arrived in Mexico City with cooling-related upgrades.

Teams look to cope with Mexican altitude

Champions Red Bull have brought enlarged forward exit louvres for the right side of the RB19 which they say will achieve sufficient cooling at the circuit.

Ferrari have also brought different cooling louvres with theirs being added to the cockpit and exit gurney which the Italains say will extend the top end of the engine cooling capacity.

Alpine make two changes with cooling louvres and a coke/engine cover. The deeper mid louvres were first tested in Qatar FP1 and have been applied to raise the car’s cooling levels.

The bigger coke panel exit at the end rear of the car is also due to the altitude and again boosts the cooling levels.

McLaren, like Alpine, have brought a modified engine cover with a revised geometry to increase mass flow through the radiators.

The other change the Woking team have made is to the front corner with a larger front brake disc scoop to manage the ambient conditions under braking.

Alfa Romeo have made changes to their rear corner with a redesigned brake duct to work in conjunction with the new floor introduced in Austin. This is the only upgrade not deemed circuit specific so expect to see it remain on the car for the final races.

After their big upgrade package in Austin, Haas make just two changes to the front cover and cooling louvres with both circuit specific to deal with the altitude.

AlphaTauri also make two changes this time coming at the front corner and engine cover to improve cooling around the circuit. Williams have also made the same number of changes but on the engine cover and the cooling louvres.

Mercedes and Aston Martin both brought upgrades to the previous race and their cars will stay unchanged at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

