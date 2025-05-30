The FIA have revealed the list of Spanish Grand Prix upgrades and only one of the leading quartet, McLaren, had ‘no updates submitted for this event.’

This weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix sees the introduction of a revised technical directive, TD018, with relates to flexible front wings.

Who has confirmed front wing changes in accordance with TD018?

After last year’s complaints that teams were running flexible wings, TD018 looks to reduce the amount of flexibility that is present in the front wing.

Rivals believed this would have an impact on McLaren’s performance, reining in their performance on the track and in the championship races.

However, as the FIA revealed the list of upgrade submissions for the Barcelona race, McLaren were notably absent from the list.

‘McLaren: No updates submitted for this event.’

The same, though, cannot be said for Red Bull and Ferrari.

Red Bull are introducing a new front wing, with the FIA document stating: ‘In order to comply with the revisions to the 2025 F1 Technical Regulations applicable from the Spanish GP, the front wing geometry has been revised to gain stiffness at minimal weight cost and then iterated to pursue the load characteristics sought.’

Ferrari’s new front wing comes with a similar note, reading: ‘Not track specific, this front wing introduction is phased with the update of the articles 3.15.4 and 3.15.5 of the technical regulations, effective from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards.’

As for Mercedes, the new parts for the W16 for Spain include a floor edge, floor fencing and a new rear wing.

This list, however, does not discount McLaren and Mercedes having already run their TD-compliant wing in an earlier practice session in order to avoid scrutiny.

It is understood both McLaren and Mercedes trialed their revised front wings at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, meaning they did not have to feature on the list of FIA submissions for Spain.

PlanetF1.com tech editor Matt Somerfield said of the W16: “Mercedes actually introduced their new specification at Imola and the onboard footage has suggested it doesn’t back off as much as the old one.”

Aston Martin, Haas, Racing Bulls, Williams and Sauber have also all made changes to their front wings for the Barcelona event.

