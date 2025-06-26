Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a new role for Sky F1 pundit Ted Kravitz as a severe weather warning is issued at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Let’s fly through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

Ted Kravitz to publish first book – on same day as fellow Sky F1 presenter

Ted Kravitz, the Sky F1 pit-lane reporter, has announced that he is to publish his first book later in the F1 2025 season.

It will see Kravitz release his book on the same day as Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby, who revealed earlier this month that he is to become an author for the first time.

Kravitz joined Sky F1 at the beginning of 2012 after spells with ITV and the BBC.

‘Severe’ weather warning issued at Austrian Grand Prix

A severe weather warning has been issued ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The Austrian Grand Prix will host the 11th round of the F1 2025 season this weekend, with the Styria event proving popular since it returned to the calendar in 2014.

Those on site in Spielberg were warned to expect ‘stormy winds’ reaching 100 kilometres per hour.

Otmar Szafnauer bemoans hire-and-fire F1 culture

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has bemoaned the hire-and-fire culture in modern F1.

Szafnauer was brutally sacked by Alpine during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend in 2023, having claimed to have been undermined by Lawrence Stroll in his previous role at Aston Martin.

Alpine’s turbulence continued at the recent Canadian Grand Prix, where the resignation of Renault chief executive Luca de Meo was announced during the race in Montreal.

Max Verstappen responds to Sergio Perez over Monaco/Brazil 2022 comments

Max Verstappen insists that he has a “great relationship” with Sergio Perez after his former Red Bull team-mate revisited the controversial events of Monaco and Brazil 2022.

Perez was accused by some of crashing deliberately in qualifying at that year’s Monaco Grand Prix, triggering the chain of events that resulted in him winning the race the following day.

Perez claimed earlier this week that Verstappen “had an issue with what happened in Monaco” with the pair embroiled in a team orders row in Brazil later that season.

Franco Colapinto set to remain an Alpine race driver

Franco Colapinto is set to remain as an Alpine race driver after this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, PlanetF1.com understands.

And the Argentine has dropped a huge hint that he will remain in place for the British Grand Prix, telling media including PlanetF1.com that he is looking forward to returning to the Silverstone circuit where he made his first FP1 appearance in 2024.

Colapinto was signed to an initial five-race contract after replacing Jack Doohan with Austria marking the last race of that deal.

