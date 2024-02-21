F1 2024 testing LIVE: Follow all the latest updates from Day 1 in Bahrain

F1 is finally back! After the mother of all off-seasons, it’s time to turn our attention to the track with three days of F1 Testing coming our way, starting today!

F1 Testing 2024 timings – Day 1

F1 Testing 2024 live updates (local time):

Session times (local time): 1000-1400 [morning session], 1500-1900 [afternoon session]

0946: Although there are a lot, and I mean a lot, of screens up as the teams complete their final behind-the-screens preparations, there are a few front wings in the pit lane and Haas have already taken the covers off their official car.

0938: The first testing session of the season begins in just over 20 minutes’ time so, whilst we wait that little bit more, let’s bring you today’s driver line-ups for the 10 respective teams.

Red Bull and Mercedes have opted not to split Day One’s driving duties with Max Verstappen and George Russell in action. Ferrari have Charles Leclerc then Carlos Sainz, McLaren will be starting with Oscar Piastri then Lando Norris, while Fernando Alonso is first up for Aston Martin with Lance Stroll taking over in the afternoon.

As for the rest: Alpine – Esteban Ocon/Pierre Gasly; Williams – Alex Albon/Logan Sargeant; RB – Yuki Tsunoda/Daniel Ricciardo; Sauber-Stake – Valtteri Bottas/Zhou Guanyu, Haas – Kevin Magnussen/Nico Hulkenberg.

0930: Good morning everyone and a warm, official welcome to F1 2024! It’s good to have you back with us for another year of thrills, spills and everything in between.

Read next: F1 is back! Five big things to look out for in F1 2024 pre-season testing