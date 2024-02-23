Welcome back to Bahrain for the third and final day of F1 Testing 2024. Follow all the latest action with us from the Sakhir International circuit.

Main headlines: Further drain cover issues within opening half hour.

F1 Testing 2024 timings – Day 3

1 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari 1:31.247 11 laps

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.861 7

3 Alexander ALBON Williams +2.601 8

4 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +3.543 8

5 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +4.802 10

6 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +6.525 5

7 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +8.260 6

F1 Testing 2024 live updates (local time):

Session times (local time): 1000-1400 [morning session], 1500-1900 [afternoon session]

1032: So it was Perez’s Red Bull RB20 that dislodged the drain cover down at Turn 11.

1028: Not again! That dislodged drain cover that broke the Ferrari SF-24 floor yesterday morning, and caused an early end to the session, has come loose again. Red flags are out.

1022: Lando Norris gets within a tenth of Sainz on the C3s, but the headline times are to come later. Just as Sainz puts nine-tenths between himself and his former McLaren team-mate with a fresh push lap.

1013: Carlos Sainz has the C4 rubber bolted onto his Ferrari once more, with RB’s Daniel Ricciardo also running that compound versus the remaining runners on C3s in these early stages. Sainz’s 1:32.017 is the very early time to beat.

1007: Valtteri Bottas looks like he is sitting in F1’s equivalent of the naughty corner, watching on from the back of the garage, wearing a forlorn look, while his team get that Sauber ready for track action.

1002: A busy track from the start with Perez heading straight out. Lance Stroll is sporting some huge aero rakes on the side of his Aston Martin.

1000: Green light, let’s go!

0955: With Verstappen back in the RB20 this afternoon, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top… OK, it will be interesting to see how big his advantage actually is.

0943: It’s another beautiful day at the Sakhir circuit with 19 of this year’s 20 drivers in action, only Logan Sargeant misses out having had his solo day on Thursday.

The full line-up for today:

Red Bull – Sergio Perez AM / Max Verstappen PM

Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton AM / George Russell PM

Ferrari – Carlos Sainz AM / Charles Leclerc PM

McLaren – Lando Norris AM / Oscar Piastri PM

Aston Martin -Lance Stroll AM / Fernando Alonso PM

Alpine – Esteban Ocon AM / Pierre Gasly PM

Williams – Alex Albon

RB – Daniel Ricciardo AM / Yuki Tsunoda PM

Sauber – Valtteri Bottas AM / Zhou Guanyu PM

Haas – Kevin Magnussen AM / Nico Hulkenberg PM

0936: It’s the third and final day of F1 pre-season testing and the big question is who will top this evening’s glory runs? Because that’s how testing usually ends, one final chance to create the headlines.

0930: Friday already! Good morning and welcome back to Bahrain for the final day of F1 Testing – where has the time gone?! Before we get underway for the final time today in 30 mins, we’ll whizz through today’s driver line-ups, shall we?