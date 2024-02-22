F1 Testing 2024 LIVE: Follow all the latest updates from Day 2 in Bahrain

Welcome back to Bahrain for the second day of F1 Testing 2024. Follow all the latest action with us on the penultimate day of on-track running.

F1 TV Pro viewers can watch all the live action from pre-season testing and the entire 2024 season ad-free! Click this link to save 15% on an annual subscription*.

*Offer valid until 25th February 2024. Available for F1 TV Pro annual subscriptions only and in selected territories – not including France, NL, Monaco, Guadeloupe, Chile, Austria. Full T&C available here.

Main headlines: Will appear here

F1 Testing 2024 timings – Day 2

Last updated at 1027

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:31.822 8 laps

2 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.739 10

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +5.653 8

4 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +6.090 7

5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +8.501 3

6 Yuki TSUNODA RB +9.728 8

7 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +13.898 6

8 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin – – 2

9 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren – – 3

10 Pierre GASLY Alpine – – 2

F1 Testing 2024 live updates (local time):

Session times (local time): 1000-1410 [morning session], 1500-1900 [afternoon session]

1024: A fire always sounds dramatic, but all looks calm in the Red Bull garage. Meanwhile, Leclerc brings the early benchmark down to a 1:31.822.

1017: After Verstappen’s 140-plus laps yesterday, Perez is in the garage with a brake issue with the driver having pulled into the pits with a small fire. Red Bull are working on the car.

1015: This morning’s session will actually be four hours and 10 minutes, 10 minutes longer than initially planned, in order to put in a Safety Car test at the very end of the session.

1010: First times coming through and it’s a P1 for Charles Leclerc with a 1:37.6…now make that a 1:37.055.

1007: And here’s another one for you… when Stake-Sauber put flo-vis paint on the car, can they even see it?

1004: A few big questions that need to be answered today, and we’re not just talking about Red Bull’s pace. Can Williams improve their reliability? What about Mercedes’ pace? Who’s best of the rest, Ferrari, McLaren or Aston Martin?

1000: And we’re go for Day Two with Perez and Hamilton quickly out onto the track. Oscar Piastri too, although his McLaren must be a few kilos heavier than usual as the MCL38 has front and rear aero rakes.

0949: If you missed any of Day One’s action, it was dominated, and that’s with a capital D, by Max Verstappen who was 1.1s up on the chasing pack that was led by Lando Norris. Damon Hill summed it up…

Oh God! He's even Xing about it! He's gloating. He's taunting us. He knows. This year is going to be one long victory lap. You cannot begrudge anyone their success. All we can do is watch and admire. But, there is still a long long way to go. Anything can happen! #f1 #BahrainGP https://t.co/AoWZkccysi — Damon Hill (@HillF1) February 22, 2024

0944: Another newcomer to the party is Lewis Hamilton, who kicks off his final pre-season as a Mercedes driver as he takes over from George Russell for Day Two.

0937: After Wednesday’s Red Bull blitz the big question is can Sergio Perez match Max Verstappen’s performance as he climbs into the RB20 for the first time today.

0930: Hello and welcome back to Bahrain…how is it day two of F1 Testing already?! The first session of the day gets underway in 30 minutes’ time, so let’s have a quick run through who you can expect to see in action today.