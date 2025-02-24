F1 testing is upon us ahead of the 2025 season, as the teams and drivers get set to prepare for another exciting year of Formula 1 action.

Absolutely crucial to this process is pre-season testing, giving the drivers the chance to try their new machinery alongside offering the teams the opportunity to put their processes in place for the season ahead, while seeing how reliable the new cars are as they gather valuable data around the Bahrain International Circuit.

F1 testing 2025: Confirmed schedule and driver line-ups

F1 testing start time: What time will testing take place in Bahrain?

Testing will run for eight hours per day in Bahrain, with a four-hour morning session followed by an hour’s break, before another four hours take place later in the day.

Here is the full F1 testing schedule as follows:

Wednesday 26 February: 10am-2pm [7am-11am UK] [Morning], 3pm-7pm [12pm-4pm UK] [Afternoon]

Thursday 27 February: 10am-2pm [7am-11am UK] [Morning], 3pm-7pm [12pm-4pm UK] [Afternoon]

Friday 28 February: 10am-2pm [7am-11am UK] [Morning], 3pm-7pm [12pm-4pm UK] [Afternoon]

More that you need to know about pre-season testing in Bahrain

F1 testing driver line-ups: What is each team’s driver line-up for each day?

With three days of testing, it tends to be that teams will put one driver in for a day and a half each of running, sometimes with the teams splitting all three days so one driver does one session each day, or splitting their time so one driver does one full day of running and a half day each.

With that in mind, here are the confirmed F1 testing line-ups around Bahrain in 2025, and we will fill any gaps as and when teams confirm their line-ups ahead of testing.

McLaren

Wednesday 26 February: TBC

Thursday 27 February: TBC

Friday 28 February: TBC

Ferrari

Wednesday 26 February: TBC

Thursday 27 February: TBC

Friday 28 February: TBC

Red Bull

Wednesday 26 February: Liam Lawson [AM], Max Verstappen [PM]

Thursday 27 February: Liam Lawson

Friday 28 February: Max Verstappen

Mercedes

Wednesday 26 February: Kimi Antonelli [AM], George Russell [PM]

Thursday 27 February: George Russell [AM], Kimi Antonelli [PM]

Friday 28 February: Kimi Antonelli [AM], George Russell [PM]

Aston Martin

Wednesday 26 February: TBC

Thursday 27 February: TBC

Friday 28 February: TBC

Alpine

Wednesday 26 February: Jack Doohan [AM], Pierre Gasly [PM]

Thursday 27 February: Pierre Gasly [AM], Jack Doohan [PM]

Friday 28 February: Jack Doohan [AM], Pierre Gasly [PM]

Haas

Wednesday 26 February: Ollie Bearman [AM], Esteban Ocon [PM]

Thursday 27 February: Esteban Ocon [AM], Ollie Bearman [PM]

Friday 28 February: Ollie Bearman [AM], Esteban Ocon [PM]

Racing Bulls

Wednesday 26 February: TBC

Thursday 27 February: TBC

Friday 28 February: TBC

Williams

Wednesday 26 February: TBC

Thursday 27 February: TBC

Friday 28 February: TBC

Sauber

Wednesday 26 February: TBC

Thursday 27 February: TBC

Friday 28 February: TBC

