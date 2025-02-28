Charles Leclerc topped the timesheet on the final morning of pre-season testing in Bahrain where the action was momentarily interrupted for a strange red flag as a pane of glass fell from the starters box and shattered on the track.

Kimi Antonelli was second quickest for Mercedes, 0.077s down, with Lando Norris 0.05s behind him.

Friday marked the third and final day of pre-season testing with Aston Martin announcing a change to their line-up after Lance Stroll wasn’t feeling “100 per cent” overnight. He swapped with his Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso and will instead drive the AMR25 in the afternoon session.

But that wasn’t the only change as Red Bull brought out a new nose and front wing for the RB21, only for Max Verstappen to run his opening stint with the previous design.

Charles Leclerc had the edge in the early running, clocking a 1:30.811 to sit 0.077s ahead of Kimi Antonelli with Verstappen third, six-tenths down. Their lap times though, were considerably slower than benchmark time from Thursday, Carlos Sainz’s 1:29.348.

As rivals racked up the lap count, Oliver Bearman found himself back in the Haas garage following the delamination of left-side engine cover on his Haas VF-25. He limped back to the pits with a gaping hole in the side of the car.

Bearman was soon back on track but one driver who wasn’t was Gabriel Bortoleto. Both the Sauber rookie and his C45 were hidden by screens as the mechanics worked on an undisclosed issue, potentially engine related as the car’s floor was off.

Leclerc remained P1 at the end of the second hour with Antonelli second and Lando Norris in third place, a tenth of a second down. Verstappen was P

Red Bull finally broke out the new front wing and nose design for the final 90 minutes of the morning’s session, all eyes on Verstappen as he left the pits to trial the new layout. But he was soon back in the garage with the car up on stands as the Red Bull mechanics worked on the rear of the car.

Here's a closer look at Red Bull's new nose 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ksZM99eDLH — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) February 28, 2025

Leclerc went into the final hour still holding down P1 with his earlier 1:30.811 only for the red flag to be waved due to debris on the start/finish straight. A pane of glass had fallen from the starters box and shattered on the track.

The action was back underway with 30 minutes remaining and a queue of cars bottlenecking at the end of the pit lane. Despite a flurry of action to end the session, the timesheet did not change with Leclerc finishing P1 ahead of Antonelli and Norris.

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.811 66 laps

2 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercede +0.077 61 laps

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.132 57 laps

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.398 47 laps

5 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.428 61 laps

6 Alexander Albon Williams +0.633 58 laps

7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.950 73 laps

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.273 49 laps

9 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.336 35 laps

10 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +1.550 59 laps

