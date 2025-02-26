The F1 2025 season begins in earnest today as drivers take to the Bahrain International Circuit for pre-season testing.

Despite the season opener being in Melbourne, the Australian venue’s status as a public park means pre-season testing there was never an option, so it is back to the familiar surroundings of Bahrain.

F1 testing 2025: Live stream with F1 Word

There are two main ways you can follow all the testing action with us at PlanetF1.com. Sean Cullingford will be hosting a live watchalong will be joined by plenty of guests throughout each day.

Watch here:

F1 testing 2025: Live updates and timings from Bahrain

And you also won’t miss a thing with our live blog. Sam Cooper will be taking you through the morning session before Oliver Harden joins us in the afternoon. Thomas Maher has his boots on the ground for us too to bring us all the very latest from inside the F1 paddock.

All 10 teams will take to the track today but we may not see every driver with each team restricted to just one car over the three-day test. It is up to the teams how they split the running.

Here is the full F1 testing schedule as follows:

Wednesday 26 February: 10am-2pm [7am-11am UK] [Morning], 3pm-7pm [12pm-4pm UK] [Afternoon]

Thursday 27 February: 10am-2pm [7am-11am UK] [Morning], 3pm-7pm [12pm-4pm UK] [Afternoon]

Friday 28 February: 10am-2pm [7am-11am UK] [Morning], 3pm-7pm [12pm-4pm UK] [Afternoon]

