Following a power cut in the afternoon sessions of day one, drivers and teams will be eager to make up for lost time as day two of the pre-season test place.

McLaren set the fastest time of the day but teams saw their run plans delayed with a power cut affecting the region. Hopefully the lights stay on for day two! Scroll down to see the live blog and watchalong in all of its glory.

F1 testing 2025: Live stream with F1 Word

There are two main ways you can follow all the testing action with us at PlanetF1.com. Sean Cullingford will be hosting a live watchalong will be joined by plenty of guests throughout each day.

For those who prefer text, Sam Cooper will be here for the morning session while Oliver Harden will be online to take us through the afternoon.

F1 testing 2025: Live updates and timings from Bahrain